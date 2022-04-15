Maruti Suzuki 2022 Ertiga launch: Check out details here

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today announced the launch of the new Ertiga. The all-new Ertiga is a Next-Gen K-series with a 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The car has an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, the automobile company stated.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga’s launch 10 years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7 per cent. With a decade long legacy, the country’s first compact MPV Ertiga has a special place in the Indian automobile industry. The Next-Gen Ertiga with advanced technology features will also come with a new engine and an all-new transmission.”

The 2022 Ertiga will come in both manual and automatic powertrains. The new model has 4 airbags* (Driver, co-driver and Front Seat side), and ESP with Hill hold assist. It can be remotely accessed through a compatible smart watch & voice connectivity through Suzuki Connect skill for Amazon Alexa.

There is an introduction of two new colors - Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown, making the car available in total 6 colours.

The 2022 Ertiga S-CNG is available in Vxi and Zxi variants. There is also an introduction of a new Zxi+ variant with an option of Advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission in petrol variant of Next-Gen Ertiga, the company added in a statement.

Also Read: 43 new COVID-19 cases in Noida, 16 of them children

Also Read: As Delhi's COVID cases rise again, CBSE move to shift exam centre triggers concerns