As Delhi's COVID cases rise again, CBSE move to shift exam centre triggers concerns

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) over the past few days. Amid this, the most concerning fact is how will the CBSE Term-2 board examinations, scheduled to begin from April 26, be impacted.

In a drastic change from Term-1 examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allotted centres for Term-2 examinations away from students' schools in its latest guidelines.

As per the guidelines, Term-2 examinations for classes 10 and 12 would be of two-hour duration, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students are expected to report to designated exam centres by 9:30 am and be seated by 10:00 am, after which no student will be allowed to enter the examination centres.

They also state that 18 students will be allowed to sit in a classroom for Term-2 as opposed to 12 students for Term-1. Students have also been advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines - social distancing, mandatory masks and temperature checks.

The decision has not augured well with parents and schools as they are questioning the logic behind this change. As per a report by India Today, parents believe that travelling less and going to a familiar school would be a better option rather than going to some school that is far off at a time when COVID-19 is spreading and students are the most vulnerable.

Besides, parents and students also believe that taking Term-2 examinations at home centres will be much more comfortable and psychologically less demanding for students compared to taking exams at centres outside their schools.

Not only this, medical experts are also of the view that home schools can provide a controlled, familiar atmosphere and are likely to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines. This is because any mingling is hardly possible at the home centres as students know each other. Experts also believe that centres away from students' schools are likely to expose them to the risk of the disease.

Some experts also believe that home-centre conditions will make it easier to segregate the students in case of an outbreak. Besides, the responsibility of the outbreak can also be fixed upon the centre and containment would be much easier.

While parents, students and medical experts believe that home centres are the go-to option for conducting the CBSE Term-2 examinations, some people believe that teachers can be partial to their students at home centres. They believe that just like Term-1, home centres can have invigilators from other schools to address concerns around the fair conduct of the examination.

There have been reports of school children testing positive for COVID in Delhi and NCR. Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on April 20 amid the rise in coronavirus cases. The meeting will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

(With inputs from Kumar Kunal, PTI)

