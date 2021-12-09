Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales cross 10 lakh units since 2015

Maruti Suzuki's premium hatchback Baleno has crossed the 1 million or 10 lakh customers mark this year. The Maruti Suzuki hatchback accounts for 25 per cent of the automaker's market share. Specifically created for NEXA customers, Baleno is retailled via 399 outlets in 248 cities.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in October 2015 and 1 lakh units were within a year of launch, i.e., October 2016. After this, there was no stopping as 2 lakh units were sold till June 2017 and 3 lakh units were sold till December 2017. Number of Maruti Suzuki Baleno units sold went up to 4 lakh in July 2018, 5 lakh in November 2018, 6 lakh in May 2019, 7 lakh in December 2019, 8 lakh in October 2020, 9 lakh in March 2021 and 1 million or 10 lakh in November 2021, as per an official release.

Month Sales (in units) Oct-2015 Launch Oct-2016 1 lakh Jun-2017 2 lakh Dec-2017 3 lakh Jul-2018 4 lakh Nov-2018 5 lakh May-2019 6 lakh Dec-2019 7 lakh Oct-2020 8 lakh March-2021 9 lakh Nov-2021 10 lakh

"Since its launch, Baleno has enjoyed unparalleled leadership in the premium hatchback segment. It has set new benchmarks in design, safety and innovation. With a staggering market share of over 25 percent, Baleno has led and redefined the premium hatchback segment," says Maruti Suzuki India Limited Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Baleno is powered by 1.2 litre dual jet, dual VVT engine with segment-first smart hybrid technology and has an idle start-stop and CVT transmission. Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a liquid flow design, premium interiors and new-age features. It is packed with features like Smartplay Studio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Multicolour information display.

Baleno is protected by the NEXA Safety Shield and its safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed alert system, reverse parking assist sensors as standard across all variants.

