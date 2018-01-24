Maruti Suzuki to rock Auto Expo 2018 with 18 cars; expected to showcase new WagonR, Ciaz, Ertiga

Auto Expo may not be getting the attention it deserves thanks to the age of internet, but there's no way one can sit back and pretend not to notice when Maruti Suzuki comes to the floor. Especially in India, where every second car sold is a Maruti Suzuki.

There will be a lot of concept cars in the mix which may or may not make thier way to the production. However, we are certain that there are around four cars Maruti is planning to launch that will be made available within the next two years.

The company is planning to display a total of around 18 cars at the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida at a venue that expands up to 4200 acres. The exhibits from the car manufacturer will range from mild facelifts of pre-existing cars to futuristic electric cars that are aimed at making building a new ecosystem in the country.

Starting with the facelifts and mid-life updates, Maruti Suzuki Swift will be an obvious crowd puller. The car will try to fill the shoes of the outgoing Swift which is the second generation of the popular line-up. Unlike the previous generation, this new Swift will be build with an all new chassis and design language that maintains a similar silhouette but is sharper and practical in a lot of aspects.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will get a facelift that will bring it back in race of mid-sized sedans. With the new updated Verna and the best-selling Honda City in competition, the Ciaz will have to up its game in making the car feel more modern and value-for-money at the same time.

The company's hold on the MUV segment with the face-lifted Ertiga might get stronger. The car is expected to get a few cosmetic changes along with the addition of a few features. Maruti is likely to keep the value for money proposition intact with the Ertiga.

Maruti also released a teaser of a new #ConceptFutureS that looks like a direct rival to the Renault Kwid. According to a report by The Economic Times, this new car will be built by Maruti Suzuki engineers for the Indian market specifically.

Apart from these cars that are mostly going to hit the Indian market this year or next year, Maruti Suzuki is also thinking big in terms of clean energy with hybrids and electric powertrains. The company might reveal an all electric vehicle (EV) with the aim to bring it to the market by 2020. The SHVS technology, currently found on the Ciaz and Ertiga might make its way to smaller cars, including the Swift.

The e-Survivor that was revealed in Tokyo Auto show in 2017 might also be a part of their display. The electronic SUV concept emphasizes on Maruti's theme at the Auto Expo 2018. Out of all these cars on display, Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce a total of four cars to the market in 2018-19. This will also include the updated Wagon R.