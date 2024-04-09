Maruti Suzuki commissions new assembly line in its Manesar plant; adds 100,000 units capacity

Maruti Suzuki, on Tuesday, announced that the automaker is adding another assembly line in its largest manufacturing plant in Haryana’s Manesar.

The company said that the new assembly line will add an additional capacity of 100,000 units in the plant. The total manufacturing capability at the Manesar plant has been increased to 900,000, the company said.

Meanwhile, shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd continued their strong upward move in Tuesday's trade. The stock rose 0.82 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 12,954.75. It was last seen 0.47 per cent higher at Rs 12,909. At this price, the scrip has gained 25.55 per cent in 2024 so far.

The new assembly line has been added to the existing Plant-A of the 3 manufacturing plants at Manesar. The plant has contributed over 95 lakh units in Maruti Suzuki’s 3 crore production milestone, the company said.

Several best-selling vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio are manufactured at this facility, the company stated.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki is deeply committed to Government of India’s vision of ‘Make in India’. We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.”

Takeuchi stated that the new assembly line adopts technologies that enhance human ergonomics, improve productivity and enhance traceability.

Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar facility was inaugurated in February 2007 with the start of Plant A. It eventually added Plant-B in 2011 and Plant-C in 2013.

