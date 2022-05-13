Maruti Suzuki finalises site for new manufacturing unit in Haryana

Maruti Suzuki on Friday said that it has finalised the site for its new manufacturing plant in Haryana. The company has allotted 800 acres of site at IMT Kharkhoda in District Sonipat with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) for setting up the new vehicle manufacturing plant.

According to the automobile company, the first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025 subject to administrative approvals. In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore. The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future, Maruti said in a regulatory filing.

The automaker has been in discussion with the Government of Haryana for investment in a new manufacturing site for its proposed capacity expansion.

Last month, the total vehicle retail sales of Maruti Suzuki rose by 37 per cent on-year, as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). Total vehicle retail sales stood at 16.27 lakh units in April 2022 versus 11.87 lakh in April 2021, logging an on-year rise of 37.06 per cent. Total passenger vehicle sales or PV sales stood at 2.64 lakh units in April 2022 and 2.10 lakh units in April 2021 which is a 25.47 per cent on-year rise, as per this data.

Maruti Suzuki was followed by Hyundai Motor India (38,076 units in April 2022 vs 33,854 units in April 2021); Tata Motors (36, 350 units in April 2022 vs 19,321 units in April 2021); M&M (22,321 units in April 2022 vs 11,931 units in April 2021); Kia Motors India (16,782 units in April 2022 vs 11,722 units in April 2021) and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (12,719 units in April 2022 vs 8,896 units in April 2021).

