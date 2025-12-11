US-India trade talks: PM Modi speaks to President Trump to review bilateral trade, investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had a “warm and engaging” phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral ties and exchanged views on key regional and global developments.

“Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi posted on X.

The call came at a significant diplomatic moment, coinciding with the visit of a US trade delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer, who is in New Delhi for discussions aimed at advancing negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. The presence of the delegation underscored the renewed push by both countries to resolve outstanding trade issues and strengthen economic ties.

During their conversation, Modi and Trump stressed the importance of sustaining momentum in boosting bilateral trade and investment. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation across critical technologies, clean energy, defence, security and other priority sectors that fall under the India–U.S. COMPACT framework, an initiative focused on Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology collaboration for the 21st century.

The leaders also spoke at length about broader geopolitical realities. They agreed to intensify coordination in tackling shared global challenges, including supply chain resilience, emerging security threats and ongoing regional conflicts. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific and collaborating across multilateral platforms.

Earlier in the day, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that trade talks with the United States were progressing well, though he reiterated that India does not negotiate under deadlines. He noted that five substantive rounds of discussions had already taken place. Goyal also clarified that Switzer’s current visit was not a formal negotiating round but an introductory engagement, given that the Deputy USTR had assumed office only three months ago. According to Goyal, the meeting was meant to build rapport and continue substantive exchanges on pending issues.

Meanwhile in Washington, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that the United States had received its “best offer ever” from India, even though some sticking points remained—particularly around agricultural products such as row crops and certain meats. Greer said that while these areas had historically been difficult to negotiate, India’s recent stance appeared more forward-leaning, making the country a promising alternative market.

The Modi–Trump conversation also came just a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India, during which both countries signed agreements on economic cooperation. Putin also questioned US tariffs on India for its imports of Russian crude, noting that the US continued to buy nuclear fuel from Russia despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.