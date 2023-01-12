Maruti Suzuki Fronx bookings: Price, exterior, features, specs, engine details

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the subcompact SUV, Fronx, at the Auto Expo 2023 on Thursday. Bookings for the subcompact SUV are open and the company will sell it through its Nexa dealership. The Maruti Fronx based on the Heartect platform will go up against the likes of Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

Maruti Fronx comes in several colour options including Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Earthen Brown + Bluish Black, Opulent Red, Opulent Red + Bluish Black, Splendid Silver and Splendid Silver + Bluish Black.

The subcompact SUV is available in five variants: Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta and Alpha. The interior of all the variants is dual tone.

Fronx subcompact SUV comes in 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet engine and the 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine. The 1.0L Turbo Boosterjet has 998 cc capacity with 73.6 kW@5500rpm power and 147.6 Nm @2,000-4,500 rpm torque. The 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine has 1,197 cc capacity with 66 kW@6000rpm power and 113 Nm @4,400 rpm torque. On the latter comes with regenerative braking and electric torque assist during acceleration.

The car has a bootspace of 308 litre and a wheelbase of 2,520 mm.

All of its five manual and automatic transmission variants come with ESP, hill hold assist, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors with infographic display, all 3 point ELR seatbelts, electric rear defogger, and child seat restraint system.

Apart from the base model, the other variants are equipped with SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, onboard voice assistant, and four speakers, power windows, climate control.

The top end models also come with emergency alerts, breakdown notification, stolen vehicle notification and tracking, valet alert, smartwatch connectivity, hazard lights, low fuel alert, overspeeding alert, battery status, door and lock status, live vehicle tracking, location sharing, driving score, navigate to car, guidance around destination etc.

The Fronx could be priced around Rs 8 lakh. Booking for the Fronx begins with Rs 11,000.

