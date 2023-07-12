Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG launched in India at Rs 8.41 lakh with 28.51 km/kg mileage; check variants, other details

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new CNG variant of the Fronx which is being sold via the Nexa dealership. The new model will offer 28.51 km/kg mileage which it claims is the best-in-class.

Variants and Price

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG powertrain will only be available with the Sigma and Delta variants.

Sigma: Rs 8,41,500 (ex-showroom)

Delta: Rs 9,27,500 (ex-showroom)

Powertrain

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG variant continues to be powered by the 1.2L K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine with a peak power output of 57kW@6000rpm or 77.5PS@6000rpm and max torque of 98.5Nm@4300rpm in CNG mode.

Including the new CNG powertrain, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available with a 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology, as well as the 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT engine. The 1.0L K-series engine is offered with the option of 5-speed manual or 6-speed AT paddle shifters, while the 1.2L engine comes with 5-speed Manual and 5-speed AGS transmission choices.

Introducing the FRONX S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “The FRONX S-CNG, with its new-age appeal and dynamic road presence, is aimed at customers who are not only trailblazers at heart but also environmentally conscious. Ever since its introduction at this year’s Auto Expo, the FRONX hasreceived an overwhelming response owing to its sporty design language, advanced powertrain, and premium technology.”

He added, “In 2010, we introduced our first CNG-equipped model, and since then, we have sold more

than 1.4 million S-CNG vehicles in the country, which is a true testament to our customers’ trust and faith in our technology. We are confident that the FRONX S-CNG will increase the share of S-CNG cars in our overall sales, and further strengthen our green mobility portfolio, now consisting of 15 models which is the best in the industry.”

Watch: VLCC founder, Padma Shri awardee Vandana Luthra’s birthday: How she built her multi-crore beauty and wellness business

Watch: Burger King introduces ‘real cheeseburger’ in Thailand with jaw-dropping amount of cheese; here's how customers reacted

Watch: Aadhaar-PAN linking: Things one cannot do with an inoperative PAN card

Watch: Google Doodle celebrates India’s street food pani puri or gol gappa with unique game; know its relation to Mahabharat's Kunti, Draupadi