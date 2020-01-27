Maruti Suzuki launches BS-6 compliant S-CNG Alto; price starts at Rs 4.32 lakh

Homegrown automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki launched BS-6 compliant S-CNG variant of Alto on Monday. The new variant claims to offer a mileage of 31.59 km per kg. The new Maruti Alto CNG is available in two different models -- LXi and LXi (O). The LXi version is priced at Rs 4.32 lakh, while the LXi (O) is offered at Rs 4.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CNG powered Alto offers a fuel economy of 31.59 km per kg, says the company.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India, said, "With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility". The launch of Maruti Suzuki's Alto BS6 S-CNG is aligned with the government's vision of reducing import of oil and enhancing the share of natural gas in the country's energy consumption to 15 per cent by 2030 from 6.2 per cent currently.

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECUs) and intelligent fuel injection system, which are specially tuned and calibrated to improve the vehicle's performance. "The Alto BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage," Srivastava added. Maruti Suzuki Alto, company's first BS6 compliant vehicle, has already sold over 1 lakh BS6-compliant Altos in India.

Also Read: Air India Sale: Employees to be given 3% shares under ESOP

Also Read: Air India sale: Debt burden on buyer to be Rs 23,286 crore

Also Read: Air India sale: Subramanian Swamy threatens to drag Modi govt to court; calls the move 'anti-national'