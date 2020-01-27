Air India sale: Subramanian Swamy threatens to drag Modi govt to court; calls the move 'anti-national'

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has opposed government's descision to sell entire stake in Air India. Swamy expressed his anger on Twitter by calling the deal "anti-national" . He also threatened to take the case to the court. "We cannot sell our family silver," Swamy added.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also hit out at the government over Air India disinvestment."When governments don't have money this is what they do. Govt of India has no money, growth is less than 5 per cent and millions of rupees outstanding under MNREGA. This is what they will do, sell all the valuable assets we have," Sibal said.

Congress' Rajiv Satav also attacked government over Air India disinvestment. Satav wrote on Twitter, "The decision to privatise and sell off #AirIndia which is known as the Pride of India by BJP Govt is another glaring case of their colossal failure to revive the condition of our national carrier and make way for their crony capitalist friends to acquire it at throwaway prices".

Modi government on Monday announced sale of 100 per cent stake in debt-laden Air India. It also issued the preliminary bid document for the strategic divestment.

Air India will also sell 100 per cent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per bid document issued on Monday.

This is the second time in less than two years that the government has come out with proposal for selling stake in Air India.

The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the expression of interest (EoI).

