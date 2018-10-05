Maruti Suzuki launches limited edtion Wagon R with revised interiors, features

Maruti Suzuki India has launched a WagonR Limited Edition in order to celebrate the commencement of the festive season. Despite the upcoming launch of an entirely new generation of Wagon R later this year or early next year, the company has launched a new edition of the existing Wagon R. The automobile manufacturer is also offering heavy discounts on the outgoing model as a part of festive discounts.

The company claims the new Wagon R comes with revised styling as well new features. WagonR Limited Edition comes with an Interior Styling Kit, Double-DIN Bluetooth Music System with speakers and Reverse Parking Sensors. Other changes include stylised seat covers, cushion set, body graphics, and rear spoiler.

Introducing the WagonR Limited Edition Mr. R. S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "WagonR customers have always valued substance and style; with this limited edition we intend to make this festive season even more wonderful for them. With its tall boy design, driving comfort, spacious interiors, and fuel efficiency, WagonR has always been amongst the top selling models for Maruti Suzuki. We are sure this new limited edition will bring in freshness to the product and excite the customers across India."

WagonR has been amongst India's top 5 selling cars consistently. During April- September 2018-19, over 85,000 units of WagonR have been sold, according to Maruti's latest sales records. Over 21.9 lakh WagonR have been sold since its launch in 1999. The company claims that about 24 per cent of WagonR customers have bought the car more than once.

The WagonR Limited Edition is offered with two optional accessories kits at a special price of Rs 15,490 and Rs 25,490.