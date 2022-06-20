Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for a new version of SUV Brezza; details here.

India's largest automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for a new version of its SUV, Brezza, which comes powered with an electric sunroof. The all-new Brezza, which will be launched at the end of June, comes packed with features such as a modern and spacious cabin, Next-Gen Powertrain with 6 automatic transmission, and many more.

Customers can pre-book the all-new Brezza with an initial payment of Rs 11 000. They can also pre-book their cars at any of the company's Arena showroom, or by logging in to www.marutisuzuki.com

Maruti Suzuki sells hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and SUVs in India through its Arena and Nexa channels, certified pre-owned cars through True Value, and commercial vehicles through its Maruti Suzuki commercial channel.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, commenting upon Brezza's release, said, “Maruti Suzuki Brezza took the Indian market by storm with its launch in 2016. Since then, it has ruled the market and started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country. With over 7.5L units sold in just six years, Brezza commands a substantial market share in the compact SUV segment in the country."

CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Brezza has an extraordinary place in our portfolio. It was the first product conceptualised, designed and developed in India by Maruti Suzuki. The true symbol of 'Create in India', Brezza revolutionised the Indian compact SUV market with its stylish looks, bold design and highly refined drive experience."

Brezza is touted as the Maruti Suzuki’s first car to have a 5-star safety score on Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP)'s crash tests. In addition, the new 2022 Brezza could also become the first compact SUV with a CNG fuel option in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s portfolio.

Global NCAP had crash-tested the current generation Vitara Brezza in 2018 and gave it a 4-star adult safety rating and a 2-star rating for child occupant protection. Interestingly, this is the only car in the Maruti portfolio to have received a 4-star safety score.