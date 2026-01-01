PC Jeweller shares tank nearly 29% in 6 months; charts hint at weakness, key levels in focus

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd declined 2.31 per cent on Thursday to settle at Rs 9.31. At this closing level, the stock has corrected 28.77 per cent over the last six months.

On the earnings front, the Delhi-based jeweller posted a 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with Rs 156.06 crore in the same period last year. Total income surged to Rs 807.88 crore, sharply higher than Rs 439.78 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Technically, a few analysts believe the stock remains under pressure on charts. Support is expected in the Rs 8.43–6 zone, while resistance lies between Rs 10.30 and Rs 11.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "The stock has been on a selling streak, hovering below all its significant EMAs across time frames, indicating a bearish outlook. The recent slide below the critical support of Rs 10.30 has further weakened the structure. The next strong support is placed around Rs 7–6, while Rs 10.30–11 may act as an intermediate hurdle in the near term."

AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "PC Jeweller's stock price is bearish but oversold on daily charts with next support at Rs 8.43. Investors should consider buying only if the stock manages a daily close above Rs 9.33, which could open the way for an upside target of Rs 10.54 in the near term."

As of September 2025, promoters held a 37.60 per cent stake in the company.