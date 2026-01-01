Shares of YES Bank have fallen over 3% since Q2 earnings were announced on October 18 last year. The private sector lender started the first session of this year on a muted note even as the bank said its board would announce earnings for the quarter ended December 2025 on January 17, 2026.

The banking stock, which is down 3.37% since Q2 earnings on October 18, 2025 ended 0.56% lower at Rs 21.49 in the current session. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 67,430 crore.

YES Bank stock, which has surged 34% from its 52-week low, is in a consolidation mode. The stock has risen 9.48% in a year. The banking stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 16.02 reached on March 12, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 43.3, signaling the stock is neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29, 50 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of YES BANK Limited (the "Bank") will be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter (Q3) and nine months ended on December 31, 2025," the lender said in filing to exchnanges today.

In Q2 of the current fiscal, the lender reported impressive results. Net profit rose 18.4% year-on-year, reaching Rs 654 crore from Rs 553 crore during the same quarter last year.

The Net Interest Income (NII) also saw positive growth, climbing 4.6% to Rs 2,300 crore, up from Rs 2,200 crore a year ago. This steady performance reflects the bank's core operational strength, despite a slight fall in total interest earned, which decreased to Rs 7,378.84 crore from Rs 7,730.49 crore year-on-year. Operating profit before provisions and contingencies surged to Rs 1,296.50 crore, compared to Rs 975.27 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.