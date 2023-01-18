Maruti Suzuki recalls over 17,362 vehicles; Alto K10, Baleno, Grand Vitara among affected models 

Automaker Maruti Suzuki has recalled 17,362 vehicles due to defective airbag controllers. Among the car models affected by this recall are Alto K10, S-Presso, Grand Vitara, Eeco, Brezza, and Baleno manufactured between December 8, 2022 to January 12, 2023, according to an exchange filing.

Maruti Suzuki’s latest exchange filing read, “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in a rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.” The company further advised the customers to not drive or use the vehicles unless the defective part is replaced.

Maruti Suzuki’s authorised workshops will communicate with the affected vehicle owners for immediate attention. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki hiked car prices by 1.1 per cent from January 16.

The carmaker said in a filing, “An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1 per cent. This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16th January 2023.”

This is the second price hike by Maruti Suzuki in the ongoing fiscal year after the April 2022 hike. The company said in December that it would raise car prices to offset the impact of rising input costs. It added that it will make provisions to update the model range to conform to stricter emission norms, which will come into effect from April 2023.

Maruti Suzuki sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to SUV Grand Vitara, priced between Rs 3.39 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Maruti Suzuki (MSI) shares were up 1.05 per cent to trade at 8,472.95 apiece at the time of market closing.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki increases prices by 1.1% across models from today