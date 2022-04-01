Maruti Suzuki records highest exports ever in FY22; Baleno, Dzire top sellers  

Maruti Suzuki, on April 1, said that it exported the highest number of vehicles in FY2021-22. It exported a record 238,376 units, which is the highest in any financial year. In the 12 months, March 2022 saw the highest number of exports with 26,496.

Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza were the top selling models in FY2021-22. While Maruti Suzuki vehicles are being exported to over 100 countries, Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, and the Middle East are the top export markets.

The company has been exporting vehicles since 1986 and has exported a cumulative number of 22.5 lakh vehicles.

Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, said, “Today is an auspicious day for me as I take up the responsibility of MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, that coincides with the achievement of this historic highest ever exports. This export milestone demonstrates the dedication and hardwork of team Maruti Suzuki led by Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, from whom I have taken up this role. These export numbers are a reflection of India’s manufacturing potential and the acceptance of India-manufactured vehicles, all over the world.”

Maruti Suzuki recently appointed Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in place of Kenichi Ayukawa. The appointment is with effect from April, 2022 and will last for three years till March 31, 2025. Kenichi Ayukawa, on the other hand, will continue as a Whole-time Director, designated as Executive Vice-Chairman till September 30, 2022 to facilitate a smooth transition, the company said.

