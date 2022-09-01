Maruti Suzuki sales increase to 1.65 lakh units in Aug despite electronic component shortage

Maruti Suzuki saw an increase in sales for the month of August despite a shortage of electronic components. The auto giant said that it sold a total of 1,65,173 units in August, including domestic sales of 1,37,537 units, sales of 6,155 units to other OEMs, and exports of 21,481 units. “The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” it said in a BSE filing.

It is a significant jump from the same period previous year. In August 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,30,699 units, out of which domestic sales amounted to 105,775, while 4,305 units were sold to other OEMs, and 20,619 units were exported.

Of the domestic sales in August this year, Maruti Suzuki sold 22,162 units in the mini category that includes offerings such as Alto and S-Presso. The compact category that has the most offerings also saw the maximum sales. Maruti Suzuki sold 71,557 units in the category that has options such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR.

There was a significant jump in the passenger cars segment from 68,184 units in August last year to 95,235 in August this year.

In the mid-size segment that has options such as Ciaz, Maruti sold 1,516 units. In the utility vehicles segment that has offerings such as Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Maruti Suzuki sold 26,932. The auto giant sold 11,999 units in the vans segment that has Eeco on offer.

The company’s total domestic passenger vehicle sales (PV) amounted to 134,166 units.

In the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment that has offerings like Super Carry, the auto giant sold 3,371 units.

