Maruti Suzuki sales rise 2% YoY in June at 1,59,418 units; domestic PV sales up 8%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Saturday announced that it has seen a 2 per cent increase in total sales to 1,59,418 units in June 2023, compared to 1,55,857 units in June 2022. The company's domestic passenger vehicle sales increased by 8 per cent to 1,33,027 units in June 2023, compared to 1,22,687 units in June 2022.

The mini car category, which includes popular models such as Alto and S-Presso, witnessed a slight decline, with 14,054 units sold compared to 14,442 units in June 2022.

Meanwhile, in the compact segment, which includes models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, the company saw a significant slump of 17 per cent, selling 64,471 units compared to 77,746 units in June 2022.

The mid-sized sedan Ciaz witnessed a surge in sales, with 1,744 units sold in June 2023, crossing the 1,507 units sold in June 2022.

Maruti Suzuki also saw a significant rise in utility vehicle sales, which include popular models like the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga. According to MSI, sales in this segment more than doubled, reaching 43,404 units, up from 18,860 vehicles sold in the same month the previous year.

The increase in sales was driven by strong demand for the company's new models, such as the Baleno, the Swift, and the Dzire. The company also benefited from the festive season in June.

MSIL's exports declined by 17 per cent to 19,770 units in June 2023, compared to 23,833 units in June 2022. The decline in exports was due to the ongoing chip shortage, which has impacted production at MSIL's manufacturing plants.

Despite the decline in exports, MSIL's overall sales were positive in June 2023. The company's management is confident that the demand for its products will continue to grow in the coming months.

