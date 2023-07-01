GST revenue collection for June up 12% YoY at Rs 1.61 lakh crore

India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection in the month of June stood at Rs 1,61,497 crore, registering a rise of 12 per cent on a year-on-year basis, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday

India, in April, saw a record-high GST collection of Rs 1.87 lakh crore and Rs 1,57,090 crore in May.

👉 ₹1,61,497 crore gross #GST revenue collected for June 2023; records 12% Year-on-Year growth



👉 Gross #GST collection crosses ₹1.6 lakh crore mark for 4th time since inception of #GST; ₹1.4 lakh crore for 16 months in a row; and ₹1.5 lakh 7th time since inception



— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 1, 2023

Gross GST collection crossed Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark for 4th time since inception of GST, Rs 1.4 lakh crore for 16 months in a row and Rs 1.5 lakh crore 7 times since inception, said government.

"The gross GST revenue collected in the month of June, 2023 is Rs 1,61,497 crore of which CGST is Rs 31,013 crore, SGST is Rs 38,292 crore, IGST is Rs 80,292 crore (including Rs 39,035 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 11,900 crore (including Rs 1,028 crore collected on import of goods). The government has settled Rs 36,224 crore to CGST and Rs 30,269 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of June 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 67,237 crore for CGST and Rs 68,561 crore for the SGST," said Ministry of Finance.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the first quarter of the FY22, FY23 and FY24 are Rs 1.10 lakh crore, Rs 1.51 lakh crore and Rs 1.69 lakh crore, respectively.

During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said GST has helped bring down the taxes for consumers by removing the cascading effect of 'tax-on-tax' and added to the revenue buoyancy of states.

The minister complimented tax officers for their ''dedication and commitment and grit'', which helped in making monthly GST revenues of Rs 1.60 lakh crore a ''new normal''.