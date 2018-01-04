Maruti Suzuki Swift coming earlier than expected? Pre-bookings open at authorised dealerships

Bookings for the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift have reportedly started in India weeks ahead of its official launch. One of the most-awaited cars of 2018 is scheduled to be introduced in the Indian markets at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi.

The Suzuki Swift that has been launched globally made ripples in the Indian automobile industry. The hatchback will rival the likes of Hyundai's Grand i10 and Ford Figo. However, Ford's Figo is also line-up for a face-lift this year.

Considering that Swift is already a popular hatchback in Indian markets, the new iteration is expected to generate huge demands here. In preparation for this, some dealerships have already started accepting pre-orders for the car, according to media reports. According to a report by Autocar India, some Maruti Suzuki dealerships have opened bookings, albeit unofficially, for the India-spec new Swift.

Customers who have booked the outgoing model of Swift might get the newer one, if stocks for the older model are finished, the report further added. Production of the outgoing model has already been stopped to make way for the new one. The deliveries for the new Maruti Suzuki Swift are likely to begin from the end of February or the beginning of March.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is based on the HEARTECT platform, which is lighter in weight and more rigid than the previous ones. The new Swift is expected to have 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine, and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine, which has already been seen on the outgoing model. The petrol engine can do 84.3PS at 6,000rpm 115Nm at 4,000rpm, whereas the diesel motor is good for 75PS at 4,000rpm and 190Nm at 2,000rpm.

Both the engines on the new Maruti Suzuki Swift are expected to be coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The company might even launch other variants with CVT automatic transmission.