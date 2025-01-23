scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices by up to ₹32,500 from February 1: Check how much it will cost you

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, announced it will hike prices across its vehicle range by up to ₹32,500 starting February 1, 2025. The company attributed the increase to rising input and operational costs, as stated in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

“While the company is committed to optimizing costs and minimizing the impact on customers, we are constrained to pass on some of the increased expenses to the market,” Maruti Suzuki noted.

Under the revised pricing structure, the compact car Celerio will see the highest price increase, with an ex-showroom hike of up to ₹32,500. The premium model Invicto will follow closely with an increase of up to ₹30,000.

Here’s a breakdown of the price changes for popular models:

  • Wagon-R: Price hike of up to ₹15,000
  • Swift: Price hike of up to ₹5,000
  • Brezza (SUV): Price hike of up to ₹20,000
  • Grand Vitara (SUV): Price hike of up to ₹25,000
  • Alto K10 (entry-level small car): Price hike of up to ₹19,500
  • S-Presso (entry-level small car): Price hike of up to ₹5,000
  • Baleno (premium compact): Price hike of up to ₹9,000
  • Fronx (compact SUV): Price hike of up to ₹5,500
  • Dzire (compact sedan): Price hike of up to ₹10,000

Maruti Suzuki currently sells vehicles ranging from the entry-level Alto K10, priced at ₹3.99 lakh, to the premium Invicto, which starts at ₹28.92 lakh.

Published on: Jan 23, 2025, 3:53 PM IST
