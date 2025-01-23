Shark Tank India 4: 'Ritesh called me for an informal meeting,' says 19-yr-old healthcare app founder on OYO boss

Himanshu Rajpurohit, 19-year-old founder of the healthcare app Nexera.Health, recently opened about his life after Shark Tank India season 4. He said that 'shark' and OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal contacted him for an informal meeting and spent quite some time with him.

"To put the cherry on the cake, Ritesh called me for an informal meeting and spent a good amount of time with me. So what is better than meeting the mentor and learning from him," the Nexera.Health founder told The Times of India in an interview.

He said that he would love to crack a deal with the OYO founder since he brings wisdom and calm to the table and will work in that direction.

Rajpurohit also mentioned that the Nexera website has seen a 10x increase in its traffic after his episode aired. "We have been getting 10x of responses on our site after the episode, we have seen a strong jump from Shark Tank India and we are positive that we would deliver double the revenue target."

He also talked about his experience on the show and said that everything, including the companies and names mentioned during the pitch, was presented after due diligence. The young founder further talked about his website.

"Talking about making the website, we had scaled in the past three months and that is how we updated our website, and yes, they didn't find that right but I would still try to understand what was wrong with it."

Furthermore, he said that the investors, or as they are called 'sharks', are mentors to him. When he was kicked out from meetings as a kid, he used to learn from Ritesh and present his work, as per Rajpurohit.

He also reacted to boAt CMO Aman Gupta's remarks after his pitch. Gupta had accused Rajpurohit of having a "hangover of success that reflects in your third business." The young entrepreneur said that the situation could have turned out better had Gupta spent more time understanding.

Himanshu Rajpurohit was unable to secure any deal on the show as his overconfidence irked the investors. While Kunal Bahl was unsure of the app's appeal to CFOs, Namita Thapar also refused to make any offers due to the lack of differentiation in the app.