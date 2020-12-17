Maruti to come up with 'Baleno-based' new compact SUV

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will soon come up with a new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) to regain lost market share in the thriving segment. The new compact SUV will be based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno hatchback, which is one of the most popular cars of the auto giant. This will be the second compact SUV model by Maruti after Vitara Brezza, which it launched in 2016.

The upcoming compact SUV model that has been code-named 'YTB' could bear a coupe or a mini crossover look, LiveMint reported citing sources, adding that Maruti wants to save on time and efficiency by working on Baleno platform. The new compact SUV will help the industry leader regain ground lost to Hyundai and Kia. Before this, Maruti had adopted a similar strategy for XL6 and Ertiga.

Maruti is a leader in hatchback and sedan segments but its SUV portfolio needs major fillip to catch on to the competition posed by Hyundai, Kia, Nissan and Tata. Its market share has also dwindled in the thriving compact SUV segment as rival companies continue to launch new products.

Maruti leads with Vitara Brezza in the compact SUV segment. South Korean carmaker Kia's latest offering Sonet nudged ahead of rivals Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in November. Kia sold 11,417 units of the Sonet, which accounted for more than half of its overall monthly tally of 21,022 units, and was more than Venue's 9,265 units and Brezza's 7,838 units.

Unlike the Venue and Sonet, Brezza is no longer available in diesel after Maruti decided to discontinue all diesel models in the BS-VI emission regime. It comes only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

