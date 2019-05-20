Mercedes-Benz launches BS-VI compliant E-Class in India, price starts at Rs 57.5 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz Monday launched the BS-VI compliant Long Wheelbase E-Class sedan in India priced between Rs 57.5 lakh and Rs 62.5 lakh.

The New Long Wheelbase E-Class features two BS-VI compliant petrol and diesel engines along with a host of new interior features, Mercedes-Benz India said.

The petrol version is powered by a 1,991 cc engine delivering 197 horse power (HP) and comes in two variants priced at Rs 57.5 lakh and Rs 61.5 lakh, respectively.

On the other hand, the diesel version has a 1,950 cc engine delivering 194HP and comes in two options priced at Rs 58.5 lakh and Rs 62.5 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said the company had rolled out India's first 'Made in India, for India' BS-VI vehicle in January 2018.

"Since then, we have been steadily transitioning our portfolio into BS-VI and the introduction of the BS-VI long-wheelbase E-Class reiterates our commitment towards the new emission norms from April 2020," he added.

The new car has safety features including seven airbags, parking pilot with active parking assist and adaptive brake lights.

It also has wireless charging for mobile phones in the rear, and the rear passengers will have touchscreen to control media, climate and vehicle functionalities.

Schwenk said the E-Class has sold over 41,000 units in India in over two decades and the Long Wheelbase E-Class has carved a niche of its own in the segment.