Mercedes India to unveil 10 new models this year; hints at G-Wagon facelift

With the introduction of the AMG E53 Cabriolet, Mercedes-Benz India also unveiled its year's roadmap, outlining its plans to introduce 10 models in India by 2023. The top-end luxury market will be the brand's primary focus area. Mercedes asserts that the market in India has the highest demand for the segment which includes vehicles like Maybachs and AMGs.

Mercedes intends to introduce 10 new vehicles in India in 2023, the majority of which will cost over Rs 10 million ($120,000). Gasoline-powered vehicles, EVs, and plug-in hybrids will all be introduced with the new models.

A teaser of the G-Wagon was displayed at the E53 event, and the automaker declared that the new GLC will debut in 2023's third quarter.

In 2022, the company introduced three EVs in India, one of which was an electric version of its premium S-Class sedan that was locally built.

The German automaker sold over 15,000 vehicles in 2022, a 41% year-over-year increase that helped the brand capture 50.6% of the luxury car market in 2022, Santosh Iyer, managing director for Mercedes-Benz India, told Reuters. The C-Class, E-Class, S-Class limousines, GLA, GLC, GLE, and GLS SUVs are among the key models that have enabled Mercedes-Benz India to experience its fastest growth in company history.

Despite worries that a falling rupee may push up car prices, Mercedes-Benz India expects double-digit sales growth this year, according to the head of the local division.