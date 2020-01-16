MG Motor announces launch date of ZS EV; check out price, offers, features

British auto manufacturer MG Motor will launch its first electric SUV MG ZS EV in India on January 27. The company is also offering a special introductory price for the first 1,000 customers. The carmaker has already started accepting bookings for its much-awaited ZS EV from December 21, 2019. The bookings will close on January 17.

The ZS EV can be booked for Rs 50,000 on MG Motor official website mgmotor.co.in and at select showrooms across 5 cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad.

The MG ZS EV will be sold in the country as a completely knocked down (CKD) product. Additionally, the upcoming MG ZS EV has also managed to score a 5-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash test.

Specifications & Features

The MG's upcoming compact electric SUV is 4,314 mm long, 1,620 mm tall and 1,809 mm wide. MG ZS EV, in terms of design features, sports a bold diamond finished front grille, a curved roofline, swooping bonnet and projector headlamps on the front, while the back of the car gets LED taillamps.

The interior of MG ZS EV has a black finished and silver inserts on the dashboard, door pads and AC vents. The SUV also has an infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity feature, rear-view parking camera and USB charging function at both front and back, among others.

The MG ZS EV also has an Apple Carplay and Android Auto along with a sunroof. The MG ZS EV is equipped with the company's proprietary I Smart EV 2.0 connected car tech, which makes it an internet-connected car. The MG ZS EV also features a PM 2.5 air filter.

MG ZS EV is powered by an electric motor that produces 141 bhp and 353 Nm of torque. The electric SUV has a 44.5 kWh battery, which as per the company's claims, provides a range of 300 km in one charge. The lithium-ion battery pack takes 40 minutes to charge up to 80 per cent with a 50kW DC charger, and 7 hours with a standard 7kW charger. The new MG ZS EV's battery is IP67 certified, which makes it water and dustproof.

MG Motor India is also working to set-up India's first 50 kW DC charging stations across different cities in the country.

