MG Motor launches full-sized 7-seater Gloster SUV at Rs 28.98 lakh

India's only Chinese carmaker MG Motor on Thursday launched its third product in the country -- the full-sized 7-seater SUV Gloster with a price range between Rs 28.98 lakh and Rs 35.38 lakh. The Gloster goes head to head against such established brands like the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

MG has loaded the vehicle to the gills with multiple combinations such as luxurious bucket seats (6-seater and 7-seater), two-wheel drive (2WD) and four-wheel drive (4WD), and two-engine choices, including twin turbocharged diesel engine.

Available in overall five variants, the top-end variant comes with a host of equipment like autonomous Level 1 Features (enabled by advanced driver assistance system or ADAS) and an industry-first captain seat.

Also read: MG motor records 2.72% decline in September retail sales

It also includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic parking assist and adaptive cruise control.

The single turbocharged engine available in the two lower variants priced at Rs 28.98-30.98 lakh have a peak power of 163 PS and torque of 375 NM, while the twin turbocharged engine has a peak power output of 218 PS and torque of 480 NM. This version is priced at Rs 33.68-35.38 lakh. Four wheel drive is also available only with the twin turbocharged engine versions.

The company has also introduced a personalised car ownership programme "MY MG SHIELD" with over 200 after-sales service options to choose from, with the purchase of the Gloster.

Under this, customers can customise ownership packages as per requirements and will be extended up to Rs 50,000, which can be redeemed as per their unique after-sales requirement.

This amount is a part of the launch pricing of Gloster, which will be applicable till 31st October or the first 2,000 bookings, whichever is earlier.

Deliveries will begin from Navratri.

Also read: Recovery in auto sales pent-up demand; not sustainable: MG Motor

"We believe that GLOSTER will establish a new benchmark while combining matchless luxury, technology, and off-roading experience in its segment," said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

"The customised MY MG SHIELD aftersales packages will further provide more alternatives to customers and ensure a complete peace of mind. All of these features are in line with our philosophy of doing more than our customers' expectations," Chaba said.