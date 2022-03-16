‘MoveOS 2.0 almost ready’: Bhavish Aggarwal gives update on Ola e-scooter operating system

Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced today that the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters – MoveOS 2.0. Aggarwal said that the operating system is almost ready and will be released by April-end. He also talked about the key features the operating system will bring along with it.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal also tweeted earlier this week that Ola S1 Pro is coming in another colour variant—saffron or gerua. He added that the next purchase window will open for those who have already booked their scooters from March 17.

For all those who have not booked their scooters beforehand, the next purchase will open on March 18.

Ola began the deliveries of its e-scooters on December 16 last year after increasing customer complaints and pressure.

The first 100 scooters were delivered to customers in Chennai and Bengaluru. Ola Electric scooters - S1 and S1 Pro - are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999 respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

