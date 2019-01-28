New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift 2019 launched; price starts from Rs 5.45 lakh

As the name suggests, Maruti Suzuki Baleno 'facelift' just got a makeover with changes made to its bumper and the grill. Since it is a facelift, the changes are merely cosmetic. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes in two new colours, new interiors and added safety features. However, Baleno is also costlier than its predecessor at Rs 5.45 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the petrol Sigma model which is Rs 7,000 more than the older model. The diesel version starts from Rs 6.60 lakh, i.e., Rs 9,000 more than the older version.

Looking at the new Maruti Baleno 2019 from the outside, the first thing that strikes you is the new bumper. The car also comes with 16-inch alloy wheels. There are two new colours - Magma Grey and Phoenix Red. The stance is wider this time and the Baleno 2019 boasts of a grille with 3-dimensional detailing. From the outside, it almost seems like the new Maruti Baleno is smiling at you, thanks to the wider front. There are LED projector headlights with daytime running lamps (DRL). The DRLs are a standard feature now and are available from the Delta variant onwards.

Coming to the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, the cabin shows off a new 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features a voice recognition system and a parking camera. Maruti Suzuki Baleno also comes with Bluetooth audio and calling, Smartplay Studio App and vehicle information system.

Based on the 5th generation Heartect platform, Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available in 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines options.

As far as safety features concerned, Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has dual airbags, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and brake assist, pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system, speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants.

Commenting on the launch, MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said, "Keeping our customer-centric philosophy at the core of product conceptualisation, this new Baleno will further enhance the brand's appeal".

Edited By: Udit Verma

