New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2019 launched in India: Price starts from Rs 4.19 lakh

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2019 Wagon R model will be based on the same 5th generation Heartect platform as the new Swift and Dzire. The new 2019 Wagon R has three variants - LXI, VXI and ZXI. The new Wagon R will take on the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and Datsun GO. Being the third generation model, Maruti Suzuki has built the new Wagon R from the ground-up.

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will retail at Rs 4.19 lakh for the base LXi variant, followed by Rs 4.69 lakh for the VX. Wagon R 1-litre VXi will be available for Rs 5.16 lakh, 1.2-litre VXi manual is priced at Rs 4.89 lakh. The price of 1.2-litre ZXi manual and VXi auto is Rs 5.22 lakh and Rs 5.36 lakh respectively in Delhi.

Also Read: New Tata Harrier 2019 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 16 lakh, variants explained, how to book online

On the outside, the new 2019 Wagon R is still a tall car but now it is lighter by 6 kg when compared to its predecessor. The car will get a matte black grille and lower bumper and an entirely redesigned tall headlight. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R offers best-in-class boot space of 341 litres, which can further be extended to 710 litres with the rear seats folded.

Coming to the interiors, the new 2019 Maruti Wagon R comes loaded with the large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car offers larger legroom and shoulder room at the back. The two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin.

2019 Wagon R uses high tensile steel which helps it to improve overall safety, rigidity and NVH performance. Safety features on the 2019 Wagon R include a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, front seat belts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors as standard across variants.

Under the hood, the 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has the advanced K-series engine. The New Wagon R will be available with a new 1.2 litre petrol engine option along with another choice of 1 litre engine. The 1.2 litre engine of the Wagon R will give out 82 bhp of raw power from 113Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1 litre engine of the new Wagon R will deliver 67 Bhp of power and 90 Nm of torque. The Wagon R is expected to deliver powerful and impressive performance coupled with great fuel economy.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: New 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV launched at Rs 9.55 lakh in India