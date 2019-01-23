2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R launch today; check out price, features, availability

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new third generation Wagon R 2019 in India today. The company had opened bookings for the new Wagon R at its authorised dealer network across the country on January 14, 2019 for as low as Rs 11,000. The new Wagon R model will be based on the same 5th generation Heartect platform as the new Swift and Dzire. The new Wagon R, which is expected to be priced around Rs 4.5-5.5 lakh, will challenge the likes of the Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and Datsun GO.

Powered by the advanced K-series engine, the New Wagon R will be available with a new 1.2 litre petrol engine option along with another choice of 1 litre engine. The Wagon R is expected to deliver powerful and impressive performance coupled with great fuel economy. The 1.2 litre engine of the Wagon R will give out 82 bhp of raw power from 113Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1 litre engine of the new Wagon R will deliver 67 Bhp of power and 90 Nm of torque.

As far as exteriors are concerned, the new Wagon R will still be a tall and boxy car. It will get a matte black grille and lower bumper and an entirely redesigned tall headlight. The car also gets floating roof design as seen on the Maruti Swift.

On the safety front, the new Wagon R 2019 will have driver side airbag, AntiLock Braking System with Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), front seatbelts reminder, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.

Coming to the interiors, the new Maruti Wagon R 2019 comes loaded with the large touchscreen infotainment system and steering-mounted audio controls. The car offers larger legroom and shoulder room at the back. The two-tone interiors also add to the spacious feel of the cabin.

The new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is available in 7 variants, namely - LXi 1.0L, VXi 1.0L, VXi AGS 1.0L, VXi 1.2L, VXi AGS 1.2L, ZXi 1.2L and ZXi AGS 1.2L. Four of these seven variants have Maruti's popular AGS automatic gearbox. The car offers 6 different colour options. Maruti Suzuki has said that it won't be offering the CNG variant of the new Wagon R 2019 at the launch.

