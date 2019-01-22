New 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV launched at Rs 9.55 lakh in India

Nissan India launched a new sub-compact SUV, 'Kicks', at a starting price of Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base XL petrol variant. The new Kicks shares the same B0 platform as the Renault Captur and is available in 11 colour schemes. Nissan Kicks boasts of several features like electrically adjustable mirrors embedded with indicators, front airbags, climate control and rear AC vents, LED daytime running lamps, height adjustable driver's seat and power windows.

Nissan Kicks comes in four variants, namely XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium +. The base variant of the car also gets features like adjustable driver's seat, power windows, power-adjustable wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a Bluetooth, USB and Aux-enabled audio system with four speakers. The top XV Premium + variant gets a 360-degree camera, along with kit like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a telematics-enabled smartwatch, steering-mounted controls, an optional contrast finish for the roof, LED headlamps, leatherette upholstery, cruise control, push-button start and automatic headlamps and wipers.

Looking from the outside, Nissan Kicks boasts of a upright styling which is further enhanced by the V-shaped grille and a chrome border. The SUV gets its youthful and sporty character from its glossy look and the crossover stance. The Kicks comes with a 17-inch alloy wheels and has a 210 mm of ground clearance. Nissan Kicks does not have an all wheel drive option but has a segment leading safety feature like 'Nissan Intelligent Mobility'. The car also boasts of driver aids like Hill Start Assist (HSA).

The car is powered by the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine pumps out 105 bhp of power along with 142 Nm of peak torque. In contrast, the diesel engine stirs up around 108bhp of maximum power and 240Nm of peak torque. The car doesn't have any automatic option at the moment, however, both petrol and diesel versions of Kicks come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Nissan India might introduce the automatic version of the car in the later stages depending on the demand.

Some of the major rivals of Nissan Kicks include Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and Maruti's Suzuki S-Cross.

Edited By: Udit Verma

