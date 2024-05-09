New Maruti Swift 2024 launched in India: Check price, features, mileage and more

Maruti Suzuki India launched the 4th generation Maruti Swift on May 9. Prices start from Rs 6.49 lakh and go up to Rs 9.64 lakh (both ex-showroom).

The new Swift comes with an array of safety features. Apart from the standard six airbags, the new Swift offers a wide range of colour options, with a total of nine schemes available. Among these choices are two brand-new shades: Luster Blue and Novel Orange. The new Swift flaunts a mileage of 24.8 kmpl for the MT variants and 25.75 kmpl for AMT.

It has over 40 connected car tech features. Some of the prominent ones include 9-inch Smartplay+ infotainment display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging pad, powered ORVMs, 4.2-inch MID, etc. It has a brand new 1.2L Z12E 3-cylinder NA Petrol engine that replaces the 1.2L K12 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine.

Bookings for the new-gen Swift commenced earlier this month at a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The company also announced that the car would be available on subscription at Rs 17,436 per month. The subscription cost includes vehicle registration, maintenance, insurance and road side assistance.

While presenting the new Swift, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that of a total six million Swifts around the world, three million have been sold in India, making it the largest market for the hatchback.

"The hatchback segment in India continues to be a high-volume segment, accounting for approximately 28 percent of total passenger vehicle sales. Interestingly, the premium hatchback segment contributes nearly 60 percent of total hatchback sales," the MD said.

Maruti Suzuki recently raised the price of the Swift and some Grand Vitara variants, with the Swift seeing a price increase of up to Rs 25,000. However, the hike hasn't dented its sales as the country's largest carmaker reported yearly sales volume growth surpassed two million units, and registered a record increase in net profit for FY2023-24.