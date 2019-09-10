New Motor Vehicles Act: Gujarat govt puts brakes on hefty fines for traffic violations

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced reduction in fine amounts stipulated in the new Motor Vehicles Act. The new penalties for traffic violations came into effect from September 1.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the fines laid down in the new Motor Vehicles Act were the maximum suggested and his government had reduced them after detailed deliberations.

In a bid to crack the whip on traffic violators across the country, the government had amended the Motor Vehicles Act. The Parliament had given its nod to the amendments in July this year and they were implemented from September 1. However, some states are yet to enforce them, saying that the Centre is burdening the common man with heavy fines.

The Gujarat government has finalised a fine of Rs 500 for riding without a helmet against Rs 1,000 proposed by the new act. The same amount has been finalised for driving a four-wheeler without wearing a seat-belt.

While the new act fixed a penalty of Rs 5,000 for driving without a licence, the Gujarat government has brought it down to Rs 2,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 3,000 for four-wheelers.

The move by the government came in wake of growing concerns over sharp hike in penalties for traffic violations after the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill went into effect earlier this month. The steep surge in penalties under new Motor Vehicles Act has triggered worry among law-breaking motorists across the country.

While making this announcement, Vijay Rupani claimed that the Gujarat government was not showing leniency to traffic violators by reducing fines. He pointed out that penalties fixed now are still up to 10 times of that charged before the new act came into force.

