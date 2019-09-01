Business Today

Infographic: Motor Vehicles Act takes effect from September 1; Know all new fines on various traffic violations

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was passed in the parliament last month would attract harsher penalties to tighten road traffic regulations.

Higher penalties will be imposed on various traffic violations as the amended Motor Vehicles Act takes effect from September 1.

Higher penalties will be imposed on various traffic violations as the amended Motor Vehicles Act takes effect from September 1. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was passed in the parliament last month would attract harsher penalties to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and imposed stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.

This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the quantum of new and old penalties for various traffic offences.

