New Suzuki Jimny launched in Japan, to arrive in other markets soon

Suzuki officially unveiled the next generation Jimny in Japan. Two variants of the compact off-roader have been unveiled - the Kei-spec Jimny that will be available exclusively in Japanese markets, and the Jimny Sierra which will be released in global markets. The Suzuki Jimny has been priced in a range of 14,58,000-19,06,200 JPY (Rs 9.08 lakh to Rs 11.87 lakh), whereas the Jimny Sierra has will be available at 17,60,400-20,62,800 JPY (Rs 10.94 lakh to Rs 12.82 lakh).

Conforming to the Kei car norms of Japan, the country-exclusive Jimny houses a 0.7-litre, three-cylinder 658cc petrol engine, producing 64PS of max power and 96Nm of max torque. The Jimny Sierra will come with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine with a displacement of 1,460cc. It can churn out 101PS of max power and 130Nm of max torque. Both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission, and a part-time four-wheel drive.

On the outside, the new Suzuki Jimny gets projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs, 15-inch wheels with gunmetal finish, a dual-tone colour scheme, and a five-slat grille reminiscent of the e-Survivor we saw earlier this year. For the design language, Suzuki has gone back to the boxy look from the first and second generation Jimny, instead of the curvier third generation iteration.

The interiors are good enough for a daily driver. The insides of Suzuki Jimny get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function three-spoke steering wheel, automatic climate control, digital driver information display, among other things. On the front of safety features, the new Jimny gets forward braking assist, six airbags, lane departure warning, weaving alert, ESP and ABS.

Suzuki is expected to open sales of the new Jimny in European markets in 2019, whereas there is no word on when it will be brought to India. The Jimny has been selling as the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy in India for a long time now.