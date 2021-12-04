Ola ramps up production of e-scooters, deliveries to begin from Dec 15: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Saturday said that Ola Electric has ramped up the production of its electric scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, and will begin deliveries from December 15.

Last month, the company had told its customers that the delivery timeline for the scooters will be delayed due to the global shortage of chips.

Aggarwal shared some pictures of the scooters on Twitter. "Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience!" he wrote.

Scooters are getting ready 🙂 Production ramped up and all geared to begin deliveries from 15th Dec. Thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/d2ydB3TXTm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 4, 2021

Ola had launched its scooters on August 15 this year on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day. While Ola S1 is priced at Rs 99,999, Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999. The price of the scooters varies in different states depending on the subsidies being offered by them on electric vehicles.

Earlier in September, Ola had said that it sold scooters worth more than Rs 600 crore and 4 scooters each second since it began accepting orders. However, the sailing has not been smooth for the company. The first purchase window for the scooters was opened on September 15 after a week's delay, followed by a much-publicised tweeted apology from Aggarwal: "Unfortunately we have had many technical difficulties in making our website for purchases live today... the website was just not upto our expectations on quality...".

Besides, the company also had to push back its second purchase window, along with the delivery dates, due to the semiconductor shortage.

Last month, the company announced expansion of its customer test rides for the scooters to across the country. With this expansion, customers in over 1,000 cities and towns will be able to test ride and experience the Ola S1 electric scooter by December 15, it said.

Ola Electric had started test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities -- Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune -- on November 19.

