Ola S1-rival Bajaj Chetak Premium, Chetak Urbane launched in India; check range, price, other details

Bajaj Auto unveiled the latest additions to its electric scooter range, the Chetak Urbane and the Chetak Premium 2024. The Urbane is the more affordable variant that comes with some aesthetic and mechanical changes. The new electric scooters will compete directly with Ola S1 series as well as Ather 450 series electric scooters.



Both the Chetak Urbane and Premium models are built with a steel body. The display in the Premium version is a notable upgrade. The Premium 2024 gets a square-shaped 5-inch TFT screen to display essential information like music, calls, and directions. However, display preferences are subjective, and some may prefer the Urbane's simpler round LCD.

Bajaj Chetak 2024 Features

The shared features of the two scooters include hill hold assist, reverse mode, geo-location tracking, and key fob access, ensuring a balance of convenience and safety. The TecPac option for the Chetak Premium, available for purchase on Bajaj Auto's website, is particularly intriguing. This add-on allows users to enjoy turn-by-turn navigation, music playback control, call alerts, and the ability to personalise the display theme.

Colour Options

In terms of colour options, the Chetak Urbane will be available in coarse grey, cyber white, brooklyn black, and indigo metallic blue. The Premium model offers a more limited but equally stylish selection, with colors like hazelnut, indigo metallic blue, and brooklyn black.

Power and Range

The Bajaj Chetak Premium 2024 gets a 3.2 kWh battery, offering a longer range of 126 km, compared to the Urbane's 2.9 kWh battery and 113 km range.

The Premium 2024 Bajaj Chetak gets an 800W charger. The Urbane gets a 650W charger.

The new Bajaj Chetak models offer a top speed of 73 km/h. The electric scooters also get features like hill hold assist, reverse mode, and geo-location tracking. The Premium version buyers can get the optional TecPac for advanced navigation.

Bajaj Chetak Premium 2024 Price: Rs 1,35,463

Bajaj Chetak Urbane 2024 Price: Rs 1,15,002

