Ola S1 test rides open in Bengaluru; check out the details

Bhavish Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola Cabs, announced the opening of the test ride camp of Ola S1 in Bangalore, India.

Agarwal posted a video on his Twitter handle, showing Ola employees explaining to customers how to ride the new electric model.

“Thrilled to see customers having so much fun riding the Ola S1 at our test ride camp in Bangalore,” Agarwal tweeted.

He said the test rides for Ola S1 will soon be launched in other cities.

Ola Electric, the Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, launched Ola S1 on August 15, 2021. The scooter works on MoveOS and costs only 43 per cent in comparison to petrol.

The new electric scooter comes with a boot space and goes at 115 km/H top speed. Ola Electric said the customers who paid the first instalment can take the test rides, through an invitation on email.

Ola's S1 is available in 10 colour options. Although the company is yet to reveal the names of the colour schemes, it has revealed there will be matte and gloss choices in blue, black, red, pink, yellow, white and silver shades.

The scooter comes with an EMI, starting at Rs 2,999 per month from financers. The vehicle has a 3.4kWh battery, which will make it eligible for the government's FAME-II subsidy.

Ola S1 is part of the Mission Electric of the Indian ridesharing company “with the goal that after 2025 no more petrol two-wheelers will be sold in India”, the company said.

