ŠKODA releases cabin interior sketches of the new Slavia

ŠKODA AUTO on Tuesday revealed the interior design sketch which offers a first glimpse of its sedan Slavia before the car's world premiere. Slavia sedan will compete in the mid-size car space once launched.

It has specially adapted this version of Volkswagen's 'modular transverse matrix' for the Indian market. The ŠKODA AUTO Technology Centre handled its technical development in Pune.



The mid-size sedan claims to feature a generously sized interior and distinctive design elements. Its cabin showcases the current ŠKODA interior concept. These include distinctive, round air vents, a horizontal decorative trim strip contrasting colour, and embossed wordmarks on the binnacle.



A freestanding infotainment display is the central element of the current ŠKODA models. Underneath the 25.4 centimetres, touchscreen display is a character line referencing the silhouette of the ŠKODA grille. It also serves as a hand-rest when operating the display. The width of the brand's signature, spacious cabin is emphasised by a horizontal, floating trim strip in a contrasting colour.



The digital instrument cluster is displayed behind the two-spoke multifunction steering wheel.



The ŠKODA Slavia is based on the locally developed and manufactured MQB-A0-IN platform.



ŠKODA has also confirmed that bookings for Slavia will open by the end of the year, with deliveries lined up for Q1 of 2022. An official launch is expected in February 2022, while the unveiling is scheduled on November 18.