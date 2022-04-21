Ola to roll out new ECO mode in MoveOS2: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal 

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said in a recent tweet that Ola is planning a new mode suited for city riding on its MoveOS 2-- the ride-hailing company's latest operating system for its e-scooters. Aggarwal said this mode will offer a maximum speed of 45 kmph and a range of around 170 km.

Agarwal tweeted, “Planning a new mode in MoveOS 2- ECO mode. Good for city riding. Max speed around 45 kmph. Range will be almost 170km!”

Planning a new mode in MoveOS 2 - ECO mode. Good for city riding. Max speed around 45kmph. Range will be almost 170km! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 21, 2022

He had earlier tweeted that the Ola electric app is ready for MoveOS 2. Aggarwal tweeted, “Ok! So we have the Ola Electric app ready for MoveOS 2.”

Ok! So we have the Ola Electric app ready for MoveOS 2 😀 pic.twitter.com/o1PAJ1CYdO — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Aggarwal shared a video with the Head of Strategy and Planning Slokarth Dash earlier this week. In this 26-second long video, the duo can be seen grooving to Hardy Sanhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. Aggarwal shared this video on Twitter and wrote, “Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature.”

Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature 😄🕺🏼@slokarth pic.twitter.com/ogxrfS4F7e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 19, 2022

For the unversed, Aggarwal had announced a new operating system for Ola Electric scooters known as MoveOS 2.0 in March. The Ola boss said that the operating system will be released by April and he had also highlighted important features of the operating system.

These features included navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth and some performance improvements.

MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more! — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) March 16, 2022

He had also last week taken to Twitter to debunk media reports about him stepping away from Ola’s day-to-day operations.

Aggarwal had said in this tweet, “Reads like I’m retiring! Not true. Arun is a great leader and he’ll help me manage Ola’s ops. We will accelerate ambitious new projects like our car, cell, gigafactory, etc. and deepen focus on tech and engineering. More soon. Doubling down on building the future here in India, at Ola!”

Reads like I’m retiring! Not true. Arun is a great leader & he’ll help me manage Ola’s ops.



We will accelerate ambitious new projects like our car, cell, gigafactory etc. & deepen focus on tech & engineering. More soon



Doubling down on building the future here in India, at Ola! pic.twitter.com/rio290Pa75 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 12, 2022

Ola began delivering its e-scooters on December 16, 2021 after increasing customer complaints over delay in deliveries. First 100 scooters were delivered to customers in Chennai and Bengaluru. Ola Electric Scooters- S1 and S1 Pro- are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999.

