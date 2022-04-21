Ola to roll out new ECO mode in MoveOS2: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal 

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has said in a recent tweet that Ola is planning a new mode suited for city riding on its MoveOS 2-- the ride-hailing company's latest operating system for its e-scooters. Aggarwal said this mode will offer a maximum speed of 45 kmph and a range of around 170 km.
Agarwal tweeted, “Planning a new mode in MoveOS 2- ECO mode. Good for city riding. Max speed around 45 kmph. Range will be almost 170km!”
He had earlier tweeted that the Ola electric app is ready for MoveOS 2. Aggarwal tweeted, “Ok! So we have the Ola Electric app ready for MoveOS 2.”
Meanwhile, Aggarwal shared a video with the Head of Strategy and Planning Slokarth Dash earlier this week. In this 26-second long video, the duo can be seen grooving to Hardy Sanhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. Aggarwal shared this video on Twitter and wrote, “Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature.”
For the unversed, Aggarwal had announced a new operating system for Ola Electric scooters known as MoveOS 2.0 in March. The Ola boss said that the operating system will be released by April and he had also highlighted important features of the operating system.
These features included navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth and some performance improvements.
He had also last week taken to Twitter to debunk media reports about him stepping away from Ola’s day-to-day operations.
Aggarwal had said in this tweet, “Reads like I’m retiring! Not true. Arun is a great leader and he’ll help me manage Ola’s ops. We will accelerate ambitious new projects like our car, cell, gigafactory, etc. and deepen focus on tech and engineering. More soon. Doubling down on building the future here in India, at Ola!”
Ola began delivering its e-scooters on December 16, 2021 after increasing customer complaints over delay in deliveries. First 100 scooters were delivered to customers in Chennai and Bengaluru. Ola Electric Scooters- S1 and S1 Pro- are priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999.
