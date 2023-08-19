Rahul Gandhi rides KTM 390 Adventure to Pangong Lake in Ladakh: Here's all you need to know about the bike

The internet is buzzing again and this time it's over the eye-catching images of the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in an adventurous avatar. The central focus of everyone's attention is the stunning sports bike ridden by the MP, which he showcased on Instagram.

The images have not only sparked interest due to their sheer visual appeal but also because they reveal a sporty and adventurous side to a public figure who is more often seen in the political arena. He is seen riding a high-power sports bike KTM 390 Adventure, which is drawing the interest of bike enthusiasts and netizens alike.

Adding to this, the Congress MP is not just riding the bike casually but fully guards himself and boosts his style quotient with a professional riding kit.

Gandhi recently said that he owns a KTM 390 during a visit to a garage in Delhi's Karol Bagh when a mechanic asked him which bike the Congress leader owns. He also added that he never gets to ride it since his security does not permit it.

Check out the detailed specifications of the bike here:

The KTM 390 Adventure is the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's latest offering in the adventure-touring segment, bringing with it a blend of performance, comfort, and off-road capabilities.

To start with, the 390 Adventure is powered by a 373cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 43 horsepower and 37 Nm of torque. The powerplant is the same as the one used in the Duke 390, but the tuning is slightly different for better low and mid-range performance. It is coupled to a 6-speed transmission with a quick-shifter for clutchless up and downshifts, making it a breeze on long rides.

The motorcycle adopts a noticeable shift in design from their naked street fighter siblings. Despite its tall stance, the bike is designed to be comfortable for a wide range of rider heights, with a seat height of 855mm. It is equipped with WP Apex suspension at both ends, offering 170mm of wheel travel at the front and 177mm at the rear, ensuring a comfortable ride on tough terrains.

One of the key features of the 390 Adventure is its advanced electronic rider aids. It's equipped with lean-sensitive traction control, cornering ABS, and an off-road mode that allows for some rear-wheel slip. It also features a full-colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity allowing for call and music control.

The braking system on this bike includes a 320mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear, both managed by ByBre, a subsidiary of Brembo. There's also switchable ABS for those who prefer to slide their back end when they're riding on the dirt.

KTM 390 Adventure is available in 2 variants and 3 colours.390 Adventure price starts at Rs. 3,39,250 in India with top variant price starting from Rs. 3,61,378.

Also Read: Fuel prices to reduce before Lok Sabha polls? Here's what Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has to say