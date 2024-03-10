Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins 2024 Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position, marking a triumphant streak for the team in the Formula One season with their second consecutive one-two finish.

Under the gleaming floodlights of the Jeddah Corniche circuit, Mexican Sergio Perez secured the runner-up spot, trailing his triple world champion teammate by 13.643 seconds. Verstappen, whose stellar performance last year saw him notch up a record-breaking 19 wins out of 22 races, celebrated his first-ever back-to-back victories at the start of a season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed the third spot on the podium, seizing an additional point for setting the fastest lap and securing his maiden podium finish of the season.

Verstappen's dominance continued with this ninth consecutive victory, extending back to his triumph in Japan last September. The Dutch driver, 26, also notched up his 100th career podium, propelling Red Bull to their 115th win and elevating them above Williams to fourth place on the all-time list.

Reflecting on his success, Verstappen commented, "Overall, a fantastic weekend for the whole team and myself. I felt really good with the car and it was the same in the race."

In a remarkable debut, Britain's Oliver Bearman, standing in as Ferrari's youngest-ever rookie at 18 years and 305 days, finished seventh, earning him the coveted title of Driver of the Day. Leclerc praised his temporary teammate, stating, "Today he's been incredible. It's hugely impressive, and I'm sure he's extremely proud. Everybody has noticed how talented he is, and I'm sure it's just a matter of time before he's in F1."

British drivers made their mark with McLaren's Oscar Piastri securing fourth place, followed by Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin in fifth and Mercedes' George Russell in sixth.

The race witnessed dramatic moments, including a safety car deployment on lap seven following Lance Stroll's collision with the wall at turn 22. Norris led briefly after the safety car period, but Verstappen swiftly regained the lead, maintaining a commanding position throughout.

Perez incurred a five-second penalty for an unsafe release during his first pit stop, while Kevin Magnussen of Haas faced penalties for causing a collision with Williams' Alex Albon. Despite challenges, the competition remained intense, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly retiring early due to a suspected gearbox issue, marking the first retirement of the season after all 20 cars finished the opener in Bahrain a week earlier.