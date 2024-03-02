Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix

Max Verstappen showcased his dominance in the opening race of the Formula One season, clinching victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position, along with setting the fastest lap. The Red Bull driver's stellar performance marked his pursuit of a fourth consecutive championship title.

Starting from the front of the grid, Verstappen navigated the twists and turns of the Sakhir circuit with precision, leaving little room for his rivals to challenge his position. His teammate, Sergio Perez, followed closely behind, securing a strong finish for Red Bull.

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari claimed the final spot on the podium at the Sakhir circuit, with his teammate Charles Leclerc finishing closely behind in fourth position.

The triumph marked Red Bull's 114th victory since their entrance into Formula One two decades ago, elevating them to a joint fourth place alongside former champions Williams in the sport's all-time win tally. Verstappen, now boasting 55 career wins, continues to assert his dominance, having led the championship for an impressive 40 consecutive races since May 2022 and securing his eighth consecutive race win since Japan last September.

Expressing his elation over the team radio, Verstappen hailed the race as "simply lovely" and praised his team for the fantastic start to the season, clinching yet another one-two finish. The 26-year-old driver, who clinched victory in 19 out of 22 races last year, showcased even greater dominance this season.

In the midfield battles, Mercedes' George Russell claimed fifth position, followed by McLaren's Lando Norris in sixth. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton faced a challenging start from ninth on the grid but managed to salvage seventh place for Mercedes. Meanwhile, McLaren's Oscar Piastri secured eighth place, with Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and his teammate Lance Stroll completing the top ten.