Formula One 2024 season set to break records with 24 races: See full list

The Formula One calendar for the upcoming season is poised to deliver an unprecedented spectacle with a record-breaking 24 races, kickstarting the action in Bahrain on Saturday. Here's a comprehensive look at the exhilarating lineup:
1. Bahrain (Sakhir) - March 2
- Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Middle East's pioneering race is scheduled for a Saturday start to honour Ramadan.
- Lewis Hamilton, with five victories, reigns supreme on this abrasive track, while Fernando Alonso remains the lone active driver from its 2004 inception.
2. Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) - March 9
- Sergio Perez's triumph last year interrupted Max Verstappen's dominance on one of the season's most challenging street circuits.
- With its breathtaking Corniche layout, the Jeddah race promises high-speed thrills, also set for a Saturday.
3. Australia (Melbourne) - March 24
- Despite being a home race for Australian drivers, including Daniel Ricciardo, no local has clinched victory at Albert Park.
- Lewis Hamilton's pole position record and McLaren's historic wins add to the anticipation of this iconic race.
4. Japan (Suzuka) - April 7
- Red Bull sealed the constructors' title at Honda-owned Suzuka last year, with Verstappen claiming his second successive Japanese win.
- The figure-eight circuit, home to Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda, holds a special place in F1 history, with Ferrari's last win dating back to 2004.
5. China (Shanghai) - April 21
- After a hiatus since 2019, Shanghai returns to host a sprint race for the first time, featuring Sauber's Guanyu Zhou as the first Chinese F1 driver on home soil.
6. Miami - May 5
- Miami's fifth-round fixture last year marked a turning point, kickstarting a record run of 10 consecutive wins for Verstappen.
- This season, Miami hosts its inaugural sprint race, with Williams' Logan Sargeant eyeing a strong performance in one of his three home races.
7. Emilia Romagna (Imola) - May 19
- After being cancelled last year due to flooding, the fast, bumpy, and narrow Imola track returns to challenge drivers.
- Named in honour of Ferrari's founders and serving as a memorial to Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, this circuit holds deep significance in F1 lore.
8. Monaco - May 26
- Despite newer venues emerging, Monaco's historic glamour remains unparalleled, with many drivers calling it home.
- Ferrari's Charles Leclerc aims to rewrite history by becoming the first Monegasque to claim victory on the iconic streets.
9. Canada (Montreal) - June 9
- A home race for Lance Stroll and Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll, Montreal boasts a rich F1 history.
- Hamilton's seven wins share the spotlight with Verstappen's recent dominance, setting the stage for another thrilling battle.
10. Spain (Barcelona) - June 23
- Verstappen's maiden F1 victory in 2016 marked the start of his ascent, while Hamilton's six wins tie with Schumacher's record.
- Local heroes Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz add to the fervour, kicking off a European triple-header.
11. Austria (Spielberg) - June 30
- Red Bull's home race promises adrenaline-pumping action with Verstappen eyeing his fifth win on the Spielberg circuit.
12. Britain (Silverstone) - July 7
- A historic fixture since the inaugural season in 1950, Silverstone is a home race for British drivers like Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris.
13. Hungary (Budapest) - July 21
- Hamilton's dominance in Hungary is undeniable, with a record eight wins, while Verstappen looks to continue his pursuit of glory.
14. Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) - July 28
- Spa's majestic circuit, a favourite among drivers, sets the stage for Verstappen's quest for a fourth consecutive victory.
15. Netherlands (Zandvoort) - Aug 25
- Verstappen's home race returns to the calendar, promising fervent support from Dutch fans as he aims for another triumph.
16. Italy (Monza) - September 1
- The Temple of Speed awaits as Ferrari's faithful hope for a home victory, while Verstappen seeks to extend his lead in the championship.
17. Azerbaijan (Baku) - September 15
- Baku's unpredictable street circuit poses a challenge for drivers, with Perez aiming for a repeat of his past success.
18. Singapore - September 22
- The only race Red Bull failed to win last year, Singapore presents a gruelling night race under hot and humid conditions.
19. United States (Austin) - Oct 20
- Austin's undulating track hosts a sprint race, with drivers aiming to make the most of the Texan terrain.
20. Mexico (Mexico City) - Oct 27
- Verstappen's dominance in Mexico continues as he seeks to extend his championship lead in the Latin American leg of the season.
21. Brazil (Sao Paulo) - Nov 3
- Interlagos' iconic circuit hosts yet another sprint race, adding to the excitement of the Brazilian Grand Prix.
22. Las Vegas - Nov 23
- The famed Strip welcomes F1 for the second time, promising a thrilling night race amidst the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.
23. Qatar (Lusail) - Dec 1
- Verstappen's championship hopes hang in the balance as F1 makes its return to Qatar for another adrenaline-fueled sprint race.
24. Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina Circuit) - Dec 8
- The season finale at Yas Marina promises a gripping conclusion to the championship battle, with Verstappen aiming for his fifth consecutive win at the circuit.
Stay tuned for updates as the Formula One season unfolds, promising a blend of historic rivalries, emerging talents, and breathtaking action across all 24 thrilling races.
