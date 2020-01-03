Renault India sales grow 65% to 11,964 units in December

Renault India has posted a 64.73 per cent increase in sales figures during December. The French auto manufacturer sold to 11,964 units last month, as against 7,263 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago, Renault India said in a statement.

Launch of new products including SUV Triber, hatchback Kwid and compact SUV Duster helped the company increase its sales by 7.8 per cent in 2019 to 88,869 units, as opposed to 82,368 units in 2018.

The 7-seater compact MPV Triber clocked total sales of 24,142 units since its launch in August, Renault said in a statement.

Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan are trying to rekindle their relationship after the arrest of the Renault-Nissan alliance's former head Carlos Ghosn. The French auto major is also searching for a new chief executive officer after the ouster of Thierry Bollore from the company in October. Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard said in early December that the company is close to finalising the shortlist of names for its next chief executive.

