Renault close to finalising shortlist for new CEO, says chairman Jean-Dominique Senard

French carmaker Renault is close to finalising the shortlist of names for the post of chief executive and could complete the shortlist before the end of the year, said Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard on Monday.

Senard told reporters on the sidelines of a French carmaker conference that the shortlist would be finished "in a very short space of time".

Renault ousted former chief executive Thierry Bollore in October, with Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan trying to rekindle their relationship after the arrest of the Renault-Nissan alliance's former head Carlos Ghosn.

