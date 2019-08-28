Revolt RV 400 launched: Check out top 5 features of India's first AI-enabled electric motorcycle

Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma's Revolt Intellicorp has launched Revolt RV 400 and RV 300, India's first AI-enabled electric motorcycles, on August 28, 2019. These electric bikes will be sold under a special payment plan where buyers have to pay a monthly amount for a period of 37 months, instead of a single payment or EMIs. Bookings for the new Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycles have already started on the Revolt's official website for Rs 1,000.

The base variant of the Revolt RV400 comes at Rs 3,499 per month, while the premium model of RV400 is for Rs 3,999 per month, for the same period of 37 months. The Revolt RV 300, under a special payment plan, is available for a starting price of Rs 2,999 to be paid for 37 months, instead of a fixed price. The motorcycle will also get a 5 years/75,000 km warranty and a service interval of 10,000 km. Interestingly, the maintenance also covers brake pads and tyres.

Here are the top features of Revolt RV 400:

0 to 100% battery in less than 5 hours: The Revolt RV 400 features three riding modes - Eco, City and Sport - which affect the range of the motorcycle differently. The RV 400 claims an ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge in Eco mode. In City mode, the range is expected to be in the range of 80-90 km. In Sports mode, the range will depend on the nature of ride and terrain.

Top-speed of 85km/h: The RV 400 comes with a 3KW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24KWh Lithium Ion battery that can churn out a top speed of around 85km/h at 170Nm torque. The Revolt RV400 is also IP67 certified and claims to offer better water wading ability compared to any other motorcycle in the segment.

Removable battery pack: The new Revolt RV 400 gets removable battery pack which makes it easier to switch the drained-out battery for a fresh one. Additionally, the company also offers Revolt Switch Station and SOS delivery, under which one can get a fully-charged battery through the MyRevolt app within 90 minutes (depending on traffic conditions).

Voice commands: Revolt RV 400 electric motorcycle comes with an option of a connected helmet, with inbuilt speakers and microphone, which can be used to activate the motorcycle via voice commands.

Change motorcycle's sound: Revolt RV 400 also offers riders a choice to change the sound of the electric bike. It offers four different sounds -- Revolt, Rage, Rebel and Roar. Riders also have an option to turn the sound off entirely.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

