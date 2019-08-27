Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle, limited edition Street 750 launched in India

Harley-Davidson unveiled its first electric motorcycle LiveWire in India today, 27 August 2019. The American motorcycle manufacturer company also launched the limited edition 2020 Street 750. The special edition Harley-Davidson Street 750 will be available for an introductory price of Rs 5.47 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and only 300 units of the special edition Street 750 will be produced.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire features a permanent magnet electric 'Revelation' motor, claimed to be the most powerful motor from Harley so far, which produces 103.5bhp and 116Nm of torque. The LiveWire is built on a cast aluminium frame and gets a fully adjustable Showa front and rear suspension.

The new Harley electric LiveWire comes with RESS (Rechargeable Energy Storage System) having lithium-ion cells. According to the motorcycle manufacturer, LiveWire offers a range of around 235km in the city, nearly 113km on the highway and an average cumulative range of 152km. The electric motorcycle can be juiced up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes or 100 per cent in an hour at any Level 3 DC Fast Charge station and can also be fully charged overnight through the standard household outlet.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire is equipped with an Electronic Chassis Control (ECC) system, which manages the cornering-enhanced Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS).

The LiveWire also gets a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity which offers features like -- turn-by-turn navigation, location of the motorcycle and geo-fencing. The bike also receives a six-axis IMU and a Drag-Torque Slip Control feature. Harley-Davidson is expected to offer the LiveWire in three different colour options -- lime green, orange.

